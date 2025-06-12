The Harvard Salient

2d

Well written. But I think you may be a bit off on Aquinas, what your describing is much more lie voluntarism, which Aquinas explicitly opposed

and re proceduralism and conservatives, I'm not so sure, in the 1970s and 1980s lower case "c" conservatives (e.g. Bork et al.) were just making it up as they went along until they and the special interest groups they were connected with did it so much successfully that it just became law and even in some senses a change to the sort of always there informal constitution

3d

As you know, Vermuele is an open Monarchist. He has posted *today* about wanting an Augustus in America. Should that not endanger some skepticism that his scholarship seeks to undermine, rather than promote, American law?

> but are called to actively subvert, undermine, and eventually seize, that government. Substantive conservatism is a living, not dead, theory of law.

It seems like this rhetoric is only different in degree from calling from open internal warfare. How many people died in Europe 1618-1648 because their governments were “evil” for ascribing to a false religious interpretation?

