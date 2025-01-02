The Harvard Salient

Terry Quist
Jan 2

Great essay. Rob Henderson's book "Troubled" resonates with your insights.

Michael Segal
Jan 2

My father died when I was 14, and I was grateful for the attention of 2 uncles and a first cousin of my father who stepped up to make sure I did not feel the depth of the void. One lesson that all of us should internalize is the importance of stepping up to help in such situations.

An important message of this article is the value of highlighting people who exemplify important values. I've tried to do so in the context of recent disturbances at Harvard in 2 WSJ articles, with open access versions at https://segal.org/gaza/harvardprotesters/ and https://segal.org/gaza/fight/.

Readers may also be interested in the book "Too Many Women" by the late Harvard sociology professor Marcia Guttentag. The book explores the consequences of different sex ratios on society due to factors such as incarceration, war or different percentages at birth.

