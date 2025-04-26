The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
7hEdited

When people tell me they have given up on hiring Harvard graduates, for the reasons above and because of wokeness, I tell them to do a carve-out for Harvard graduates who did ROTC. These students have the individual brilliance and great teamwork skills: they have not only the respect for teamwork, but a lot of training in acting like a team.

When my daughter applied to college and ROTC, she had an amazing letter from the coach of the girls' football team describing how brilliantly she led the team. This is the kind of evidence that the military looks for. To get advice on what to look for in applicants, ask the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC programs for Harvard. They are good folks and have a lot of experience in picking the best candidates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Kahr's avatar
Andrew Kahr
11h

Some FACTS. We live in a COMPETITIVE society because Communism ("Socialism") produces terrible results. In this society, organizations are pyramidal in structure. To be maximally effective and rise, you need to learn how to LEAD, and this entails learning how to TEACH.. "Teamwork?" Forget it. Our educatioal institutions don't give a damn about teaching students to lead and to teach. See asconius.substack.com.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture