The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
9h

The word "myth" has a strong connotation of being false. Is it really appropriate to write "a country’s founding myth is its creation story"?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Salient Publications, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture