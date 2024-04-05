1 - William Brown: The Harvard Salient's First Editor-in-Chief

In this episode of the Harvard Salient Podcast, hosts Sarah and Will interview Mr. William Brown, a history and German languages concentrator at Harvard College and co-founder of the Harvard Salient, Harvard’s only conservative publication. Mr. Brown discusses the mission of the publication, the initial challenges of starting the magazine during COVID-19 lockdowns, the influence of conservative ideas at Harvard, and Mr. Brown's academic interests.

00:00 Introduction to the Harvard Salient Podcast

01:08 The Birth and Evolution of the Harvard Salient

04:29 Challenges and Triumphs: Publishing During COVID-19

05:28 Navigating Campus Life and Conservative Identity

08:02 The Salient's Impact and Editorial Philosophy

21:36 Exploring Intellectual Pursuits and Academic Achievements

28:17 Reflecting on the Harvard Experience and Looking Ahead